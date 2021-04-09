Digital India: Denta Mitra trains Deaf-mute on digital technology for Oral care, plans to come up with a speech recognition feature

Bengaluru: Use of digital technology is growing and incredible, yet there are not much technology development or efforts made for specially-abled to use technology for their basic needs including healthcare.

Denta Mitra, the dental care startup that brings oral care to people’s doorstep on a suitcase trolley through an artificial intelligence mobile app is on a mission to digitalize Oral healthcare under Digital India and make it easily accessiblle. This Startup India certified, healthcare excellence winner has recently conducted training program for deaf and dumb on how to use Denta Mitra Ai-powered app for availing affordable dental treatment services anywhere anytime. The dental startup used sign language as the mode of communication for training.

During COVID-19 situation, where people are scared to visit an oral clinic or hospital, Denta Mitra comes as a boon. As claimed by Denta Mitra, this startup served more than 100 specially-abled children so far through Video consultations, home visits at zero fees. Denta Mitra also conduct camps, webinars for under-priviledged children, through non-profit educational groups like Navgurukul and many more.

This startup is coming from the brains of an award-winning dentist Dr.Pranjan Mitra and award-winning entrepreneur Satyajeet Pradhan.

“We believe in Digital India and our mission is to make Oral healthcare easily available for every group including dumb and deaf. No application is available that uses the disrupted speech of Deaf-mutes for the purpose of accessing healthcare in the app market. We are planning to develop a feature on Auto Speech recognition (ASR) methodology to recognize the speech of Deaf-mute and convert it into a recognizable form of speech for a normal person”, says Satyajeet Pradhan, Co-founder and CEO at Denta Mitra.

Dr.Pranjan Mitra, a Professor and the founder, Chief Medical Officer at Denta Mitra, says “Research says face-to-face socialization of Deaf-mute is improved by the intervention of mobile technology. We are working to create a feature in our mobile application that can act as a voice for them and they can access dental care services by using our app.”

Denta Mitra comes in a artificial intelligence powered mobile app, available in playstore and app store. Users can book dentist home visit treatments, 24×7 Video Consultations through app or by calling the Toll Free 1800 572 1145. The dental app also comes with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence scanner to diagnose the teeth problems like Cavity, fluorosis etc. Patients can also catch up their favorite shows on Netflx or listen to their favorite music during dental treatments.