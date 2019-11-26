Digital Jalebi showcases Augmented Reality technological advancements at CII Technology Summit

Digital Jalebi, India’s leading experiential design studio, has participated at the CII Technology Summit. The event was held in Bengaluru on 23rd and 24th November 2019. CII plays a pioneering role in introducing various concepts, in the different sectors of the economy, to promote Quality practices and establish Quality systems in these sectors.

Digital Jalebi is a new media design studio that specializes in interactive installations and software for spaces like museums, planetariums, product launches, and exhibitions. It explores the latest technology to create memorable interactive experiences for its users.

At the summit, the studio demonstrated its enormous canvas of work using the hi-tech powers of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality, projection displays, interactive displays, and other technologies.

The team of Digital Jalebi captivated audiences by exhibiting enormous installations including-

MG Motors Tangible table

Chandrayan 2 mission launch

Mind wave Champions

360 VR experience

Digital Slingshot

Live stream of 360 degree on Digital Jalebi’s YouTube channel

Visitors at the display kiosk experienced the first-hand Digital Jalebi’s skill at weaving engaging narratives with technology. Using strong narratives and cutting edge technology, Digital Jalebi had encapsulated their viewers with sensory overload, which will be a thing to remember for the lifetime.

Speaking about its presence at the CII Technology Summit Mr. Fawaz Syed, Co-Founder, Digital Jalebi, said, ‘We’re elated to showcase our immersive designs and interactive experiences at the CII Summit. At the event, we had the opportunity to exhibit our full potential to a technical and artistic savvy audience via demonstrations. Also, for the first time, we have broadcasted the event live in 360 degrees.’