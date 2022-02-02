Digital Rupee To Take India Into League Of Topmost Digital Economies

2nd Feb. 2022, New Delhi: Analyst ‘5Jewels Research’ believes that Govt. of India’s announcement to introduce Digital Rupee in Today’s presented union budget for the year 2022, is going to take India into the league of Topmost Digital Economies of the World.

Giving his insights on today’s presented union budget in Indian Parliament by Finance Minister, Chief Analyst of 5Jewels Research Mr Sumant Parimal said “When we look at the countries that implementing Digital Currencies through CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) route, India has now become a leader amongst large economies to go for Digital Currency with very aggressive timelines, while world’s largest economy the U.S. still not zeroed on its digital currency strategies. This early moving act of Indian Govt. in space of Digital Currency is very encouraging for our economy and people of India, and we anticipate that Digital Rupee to take India into the league of topmost Digital Economies”.

It is noted that in terms of GDP, India ranked around 5th largest economy of the World, but when it comes to ranking in terms of size of Digital Economy, India ranked around 8th globally. With Digital Rupee introduction, 5JR analyst believes that India may improve its present Digital Economy ranking significantly.