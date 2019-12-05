Digital Vidya celebrates its 10th anniversary by providing mass discounts

Marking 10 successful years of operations, Digital Vidya has reinforced its pledge to be on the forefront in imparting training on cutting-edge technologies to students & professionals. Digital Vidya has announced massive discounts on its Digital Marketing, Data Science & Machine Learning Courses. Speaking at the occasion, Anuj Batra, the recently appointed CEO of Digital Vidya said, “After having trained over 38,000 professionals from over 55 countries and having more than 450 corporate clients, we are proud to mark 10 years of successful operations. Appreciating the support of our patrons, who mainly constitute our participants, we have decided to give out huge discounts on our courses while we celebrate our 10th anniversary.”

Around 80% of the training programs that are conducted by Digital Vidya are hosted online. From leading the Social Media Marketing training landscape in 2009 to filling up the vacuum of training Indian professionals on Data Science & Analytics since 2016, Digital Vidya has earned a name in being a forward-thinking, and an innovative organisation. Digital Vidya in the last 6 months, has reoriented its courses and mapped them exactly as per the skill requirements in the job market. Unlike other ed-tech companies that aggregate academic courses designed by different universities, Digital Vidya programs help in filling the skill gap and empower its trainees with 21st-century skills.