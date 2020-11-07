Digitalisation, Cross Collaborations, exploring newer opportunities are 3 key things for recovery of small and micro businesses Jayesh Ranjan told Small and Home Women entrepreneurs of COWE

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana inaugurated All India Virtual COWE Mart, a Virtual Exhibition of all Women Entrepreneurs virtually on Thursday afternoon.

To support its members in this COVID 19 Pandemic, COWE has designed Virtual COWE MART

The exhibition has 50 vendors showcasing their products such as Textiles, Cosmetics, Jewellery, Organic Food products. It’s a promotional event to small women entrepreneurs and home entrepreneurs, who are unable to market or promote their products due to the prevailing pandemic situation. It will be open for 70 days. Starting from today it will go on till 15th January.

COWE plans to organise similar events in December and January as well to help small and micro women entrepreneurs.

Addressing the 100 plus virtual gathering, Jayesh Ranjan said these are difficult times. Any efforts to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship and spirit to protect livelihoods are praiseworthy. All industries are badly disrupted for the past eight or nine months. No one left untouched in this disruption.

It is important that businesses recover from this pandemic. Experts are talking about V-shaped recovery and W-shaped recovery. Recovery is not a simple process. Jayesh Ranjan have 3 step recovery plan

He told COWE to roll out strong digitalisation program of all enterprises. Familiarise members with digitalisation tools. They are simple. Make them adapt as quickly as possible

The second recovery plan Jayesh said is to work on collaborations among industries and the government.

The third recovery plan is to explore newer opportunities, channels, marketing possibilities. In this direction, COWE Virtual Mart will help he said. Jayesh assured them full support from the Telangana Government.

Addressing Uday Kumar, P. Udayakumar, another Chief Guest, who is a Director of Planning and Marketing for the National Small Industries Corporation explained how MSME helps women entrepreneurs. He too stressed upon aUtomising and digitisation of their businesses.

COWE—Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India is the 1st women Association with National presence which is not related to any other Association. Also another salient feature of COWE it was founded here in Hyderabad and now spread all over India.

Three Chapters Rajasthan, UP and Telangana are behind organising the virtual mart.

Welcoming the virtual guests, Soudhamini Prodduturi the National President said that they have 2 industrial estates one in AP at Mallavella Village Vijayawada. One in Telangana at Toopran developed with the assistance of Central Government. This facility is ready to be inaugurated soon maybe in the next two months by KT Rama Rao.

AP government is asking us to set up more industrial estates in AP, added Soudhamini Prodduturi. We are working on developing industrial estates especially for women entrepreneurs across India. The work is on, she added. We are partnering with Huldi Clusters, we have taken up technical agencies for the Huldi Clusters in AP on behalf of MSME.

Very soon we are going to open COWE Regional Offices in 4 Zones, she said.

COWE currently has 800 above businesswomen. With 10 Chapters and more than 1000 other members.

Sandhya Jella, one of COWE Telangana members narrated her experience.