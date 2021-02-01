Digvijaya Herbals launches its organic facial sheet masks range

Known to deliver nature’s best to you with regards to beauty, health & wellness, Digvijaya Herbals now launches its facial sheet masks range. The 100% natural and certified organic personal care brands newly launched De-pigmentation facial sheet masks and Anti Acne facial sheet masks is one of its most anticipated launches for the brand.

Digvijaya Herbals De-pigmentation Facial Sheet Masks is infused with the goodness of Kojic acid, niacinamide, rose and rice water extracts, bringing to you the ultimate at-home spa experience that’ll keep you enthralled. The facial sheet mask is soaked in rich serums to give your skin an extraordinary boost and to level up your skincare regime effortlessly. The product works great for reducing pigmentation and impart radiance and glow.

Digvijaya Herbals Anti Acne Facial Sheet Masks is set to provide you with the luxurious, the lavish and the much-deserved extravagance to your skincare regime. The facial sheet mask has serum enriched formulations that are bursting with good-for-skin ingredients such salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, tea tree, neem and mulberry extracts. This product is recommended for reducing acne and acne scars

With this launch, the brand also aims at exfoliation and pore care, these sublime beauties are quick-fixes for the quick relaxation session you and your skin deserve. Digvijaya Herbals also offers an innovative range of skincare, haircare, health, and wellness products that are made with naturally sourced ingredients and formulation.

Hurry! It’s time you green up your beauty routine with the newly launched facial sheet masks https://digvijayaherbals.com/