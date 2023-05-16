Diipa Büller-Khosla Becomes The First Lifestyle Entrepreneur To Host A South Asian Beauty Walk At Cannes

India, 16th May 2023- Leading global lifestyle influencer, activist and beauty entrepreneur, Diipa Büller-Khosla will be marking her presence, for the 6th consecutive year, at the 76th edition of cinema’s most iconic event, Cannes Film Festival 2023.

In 2018, Khosla became India’s very first global influencer to walk the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, breaking the barriers for the many other Indian influencers that followed. Her 2023 outing will mark her 8th appearance at the prestigious red carpet.

For the first time ever in the history of the festival an Indian-founded beauty brand will be hosting a curated ensemble of South Asian global talent featuring female self-starters leading the change in fashion, entrepreneurship, media and entertainment. As the first ever Indian-founded beauty brand hosting at Cannes Film Festival, it marks not only Diipa’s long-established affiliation with the world’s biggest film festival, but also emphasizes India’s growing relevance and presence in the global luxury market.

The collaborative effort will see Diipa joining forces with women of influence and impact such as global music sensation Raja Kumari and content creator and actress Dolly Singh to honor and celebrate South Asian women from various walks of life who are paving the way for future generations.

Speaking about this first-of-its-kind eclectic collaboration Diipa Büller-Khosla states; “Bringing these amazing women to Cannes, and with them the millions of girls that look up to them and feel inspired, we are paving the way a little further. Six years ago, I did my very first Cannes red carpet walk and I had to fight for that spot. Now we are here with half an army. We are truly represented. I crawled, so we can now walk. Next round, we run and one day we’ll fly.”

The all-women influential trio will team up for a one-of-its-kind ‘Power Table’ red carpet walk to support the cause of indē wild’s foundational concept of Ayurvedistry: where Ayurveda meets chemistry, tradition meets modernity, eastern truth meets western facts to form a new concoction equipped for the 21st century, ushering in a new era defined by South Asian pride adding a little desi masala to the world as we know it.

Adding on further Diipa Büller-Khosla shares, “At indē wild we empower and celebrate women through authentic South Asian beauty rituals that have proven their value both over the centuries and in recent clinical studies. I’m truly elated that indē wild becomes the first Indian brand to celebrate South Asian excellence at the Cannes Film Festival. We remain committed to sharing inspiring stories of South Asian women achievers and change-makers that have been instrumental in sharing the South Asian narrative in the diaspora globally with their various works in societal causes and community building. At Cannes this year I will be celebrating remarkable women, trailblazers of South Asian heritage, inspiring the next generation of female leaders, who are breaking stereotypes and spreading positivity on skin tone, health, confidence, and body size. I truly hope to help women feel beautiful, confident, proud, and strong allowing them to make their journey from progress toward positive change.”

Hailed as a blue-eyed Cannes favourite, the quintessentially chic Diipa returns to the red carpet this year alongside an array of Bollywood stars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manushi Chillar, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Verma and Aditi Rao Hyadri.