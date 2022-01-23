Diksha Ameria, Learning & Development Manager of The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru to head the L&D Function

January 23, 2022
Diksha AmeriaDiksha Ameria Learning & Development Manager of The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru. to head the L&D Function of the hotel, aid in the pre-opening process, setting up guidelines and SOPs. The Leela Bhartiya City is a new Hotel in Bangalore that is relatively close to the Bangalore Airport, it also has a convention center, mall, and Leela Residencies, in the well developed Bhartiya City area.
Diksha comes with operations & L&D experience from hotels like The St Regis Mumbai, Aloft Aerocity New Delhi, and most recently The Oberoi Mumbai where she handled the L&D functions for the massive double-property of Trident & The Oberoi Nariman Point, with approx 900 keys. She will join the hotel on Jan 24, 2024.

