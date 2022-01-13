Dillard’s Surpasses $15.3 Million in Donations to Local RMHC Chapters Through Sale of Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE, “Dillard’s”) announced today that it will make a significant contribution to local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters, bringing its total support of the charity over 27 years to over $15.3 million. This year’s $180,000 donation was made possible through the sale of Dillard’s exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.

Dillard’s offered a special custom edition of the Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to benefit RMHC. This exclusive, 256-page hardbound cookbook is filled with 100+ brand-new recipes and inspired tips for decorating and setting a beautiful table.

“Over the past 27 years, Dillard’s has developed a strong bond with RMHC in our communities,” said Denise Mahaffy, senior vice president. “The work they do every day to bring comfort to children and families inspires us and makes the sale of the cookbooks an enormous source of pride and satisfaction.”

RMHC keeps families with ill or injured children together and close to medical care their children need, when they need it most. Families staying at a Ronald McDonald House can be more rested, which enables them to spend more time with their hospitalized children, better communicate with their child’s medical team and keep up with complicated treatment plans when needed. They can also focus on the health of their child, rather than grocery shopping, cleaning or cooking meals.

“We are grateful for Dillard’s support through the Southern Living Christmas Cookbook fundraiser,” said Kelly Dolan, president and CEO of RMHC. “Because of the company’s generous donation, RMHC Chapters can provide 1,800 overnight stays for families with sick children who must travel long distances to find the best medical care for their children.”