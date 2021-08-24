Dindigul Thalappakatti launches DT Super Value Offers

24th August 2021- Dindigul Thalappakatti has always rooted for customer satisfaction and has always taken customer feedback in a very constructive manner. They recently did a survey and figured that their customers wanted more of Dindigul Thalappakatti and hence they launched DT Super Value Offers.

Following are the categories under DT Super Value offers:-

Bone Mutton Biryani – Mutton Biryani lovers wanted more meat in their biryani, so DT launched a meatier version of Bone Mutton Biryani

More Meat in Chicken Biryani – Again customers who prefer Chicken Biryani wanted a meatier version and lo behold, DT introduced 50% more meat in Chicken Biryani as well.

DT Value Meal – With any food order from DT, one can order desserts and beverages at discounted costs along with their meal. Gulab Jamoon, Rasgulla, Malai Phirni, Brownies, Tiramisu and much more.

You can also save up to 30% on orders via DT Direct. Order directly on 7825898898.

The Thalappakatti Biriyani Hotel’s roots can be traced all the way back to 1957. Founded by Mr. Nagasamy Naidu under the name Anandha Vilas Biriyani Hotel in Dindigul. He always wore a turban called THALAPA (a traditional headdress), which over the years became synonymous with his brand and cooking styles, leading him to earn the nickname “Thalappakatti Naidu” which eventually became the name of the Dindigul Thalappakatti brand and restaurants.

For more details – please visit – https://thalappakatti.com/