Dine With A View At Vaishali Popular Restaurant – The Terrace

Nothing is more comforting than a hearty meal and a mesmerising view of the whole city! It is also said that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication; what’s simples than a rooftop cafe in the lap of the National Capital Region.

Pumping in the heart of Ghaziabad, The Terrace is one of the best places in the city to be at after a long day at work! As the name suggests, the place is made on a spacious terrace and exudes a certain laid back charm. The eatery is certainly a hidden gem, tucked away on the topmost floor of Shopprix Mall.

A pretty ambience, fairy lights, chilled air and a sumptuous multi-cuisine menu pretty much sums up The Terrace! The experience here is nothing short of elegant, given the underlying ambiance, topnotch food, and selection of premium wines and spirits. The dining area gives you a peek at the city from way up high.

If its Date Night, Family Night, Me Night or you want a place to host your parties at, The Terrace is one place you should be thinking about. The terrace area and the private banquet hall, is just for all your celebrations.

The Terrace is a majestic place to enjoy the splendour of Ghaziabad, its designed in a superb way to hang out with your loved ones. With almost all the cuisine options.

Enough of the monotonous fine dining set ups, get up, get out, and stay outdoors! It is time to experiment both with your food and your surroundings. Moreover, intake of fresh air helps digestion too! Burp!!

So as the bitter cold starts to creep in, this rooftop joint is perfect to enjoy the stunning winter.