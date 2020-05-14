Dineout Unveils India’s Virtual Cookoff ‘Home Masterchef’ With Celebrity Judges

The extended countrywide lockdown has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend in households across the country. With millions actively flaunting their newly found culinary skills across social media, India’s largest dining out and restaurant tech platform, Dineout has announced the launch of the country’s first virtual cookoff with celebrity chefs. The contest would see participants upload home-cooked dishes & recipes to stand a chance to win exciting prizes every week.

Since restaurants across India have been closed for the last 2 months, Dineout has been engaging with its users promoting “Dineout later, stay home now” as the key message to practice social distancing. Home Masterchef is their initiative focused on keeping their 5M user base active on the app and giving them a platform to flaunt their culinary skills via their unique feature – Dineout Stories. Cooking shows have always been an engaging format with a nation full of foodies, and a virtual cooking challenge like this will help Dineout to connect with the existing and new users in these trying times.

Taking cues from digital trends, Dineout has launched the campaign by creating a video on the very popular social media format called #DontRushChallange. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhktOQAHg_4

Boasting of an illustrious panel of celebrity judges including Gourmet Passport’s Founder Rocky Mohan and celebrity chef Sabyasachi Gorai aka Chef Saby, this online contest live until 11th June 2020 would see food enthusiasts uploading photos & videos of their most creative & delicious home recipes using the Dineout app on https://www.dineout.co.in/home-masterchef. The bumper prize winners with the highest skills & creativity would win Redmi 8 smartphones, Amazon Echo devices, Mi Bluetooth earphones and gift vouchers from Cult.Fit, Rebel Foods, and Udemy among others.

Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO – Dineout said, “It is important for brands to stay relevant to their audience in these challenging times. The COVID-19 lockdown and a lack of socialising with friends & family including visits to our favorite restaurants has triggered our nation’s culinary skills in more ways than one. Our key insight was that from distressed dads to young couples to scrappy bachelors living away from home, people are trying their hand at cooking their favorite dishes and going the extra mile by creating new recipes. The sheer range of culinary creativity on display across social media is heartening. In our effort to tip our hats to these quarantined masterminds making the most of their time at home, we have launched the country’s first ever virtual cookoff ‘Home Masterchef’ that will give a platform to nurture this growing talent.”

“Over the past 60 days, I have noticed that the Gen Z and millennial population living away from home yearning for ‘ghar ka khaana’, it was surprising to see them own up to the challenge. Cooking up a storm in their kitchens and flaunt their achievements on their social media with #toughlife and #homechefsforlife hashtags. Our Home Masterchef contest is the country’s biggest virtual platform for all those who once disliked entering the kitchen but are now ruling it to showcase their skills and lay claim to this coveted title that they have so rightfully earned for themselves”, Mr. Rocky Mohan, Founder & Mentor of Gourmet Passport said.

To participate in Dineout’s Home Masterchef contest, click here: https://www.dineout.co.in/home-masterchef