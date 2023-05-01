Dinesh Semwal felicitated with the Transformational Leader Award at IDEASFEST

1st May 2023 New Delhi: Mr. Dinesh Semwal, Managing Director of Ensavior Technologies Pvt Ltd, the leading solutions provider of Air and Water solutions was honored with the Transformational Leader award at IDEASFEST by WCRCINT. IDEASFEST is one of India’s leading business Summit and Awards Ceremony honoring India’s Most Trusted Brands and Leaders. The conclave is conducted by WCRCINT, World’s Leading Brand Positioning & Content Marketing Firm.

The award ceremony took place on the 18th of April at The Eros Hotel in Delhi. Mr. Semwal was recognized for his exemplary achievements and immense contribution to his organization and the Indian economy. The prestigious award was presented by Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director of RED FM & Magic FM – Red FM.

Known for his visionary approach and strategic thinking, Mr. Semwal firmly believes in the words of Jack Welch, former GE chairman, and CEO: “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.”

Mr. Semwal has always been committed to nurturing and developing the talents of those This award is a true testament to his ideals. As a leader, he believes in empowering and inspiring his team to achieve their full potential, driving them towards excellence. Focusing on fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment, he leads in a way where everyone’s contributions are valued and recognized. The event was graced by industry veterans and experts. Mr. Semwal was awarded alongside some of the most eminent personalities in the industry, including Ashneer Grover, Anjana OM Kashyap, Rajdeep Sar Desai, and other notable personalities.

“First and foremost I would like to express my gratitude for the honor of receiving this prestigious award. I am deeply humbled and grateful for the recognition of the combined efforts of every savior at Ensavior who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to delivering solutions to the areas of energy, air, and water. Growing up in the Himalayas I have been fortunate to experience the purest form of environment, where the air is crisp and the water is fresh. It has not only taught me to value these fundamental elements of life and recognize their importance in sustaining our existence but also inspired me to start a brand around environmental sustainability, particularly around energy, air, and water. My vision for India in services and products is just not to compete with global brands but also to surpass them in all Aspects. It is about creating products that are not only of superior quality but also environmentally sustainable, socially responsible, and economically viable. It is India’s time to shine and our products deserve global recognition in every sector. As our honorable Prime Minister Mr. Modi correctly said, “Yahi samay hai sahi samay hai, Bharat ka Anmol samay hai.” Let’s showcase the excellence of India to the world”, shared Mr. Dinesh Semwal, Managing Director of Ensavior Technologies Pvt Ltd

WCRCINT, the Global Leaders in Management, Leadership, and Research, is known for these prestigious awards that acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of outstanding leaders in various fields. The organization conducts extensive research and evaluation to identify individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective domains and recognize them for their exceptional contributions.