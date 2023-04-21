DIPA Bags Most Prestigious “Advocacy ” Award at 22nd Voice&Data Telecom Leadership Forum and Awards

New Delhi, 20th April 2023: Digital Infrastructure Providers Association has bagged the Most Prestigious Award for “Advocacy ” in the telecom sector at the 22nd Voice&Data Telecom Leadership Forum and Awards event organized by Voice&Data.

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) is the leading telecom industry association representing its members- Indus Towers, American Tower, Summit Digitel, Towervision India, Ascend Telecom Infrastructure, Crest Digitel, Sterlite Technologies, iBUS, Suyog Telematics, Applied Solar Technologies, Pratap Technocrats and V-con telecom Towers.

On receiving the award, Mr.Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association said,” This award is a testament to DIPA’s unwavering dedication to the creation of robust digital infrastructure in the country. As DIPA would like to reiterate our deep commitment to contribute towards ensuring a truly digitized India in collaboration with Telecom service providers, DOT, TRAI and all the State Governments. We look forward to playing our key role in taking the Indian telecom sector to further heights and help achieve more milestones going ahead. I sincerely thank DoT, regulatory body of India for their continuous support and all the internal and external stakeholders who are directly or indirectly involved in the achievement of this success.”

DIPA was recognized for its efforts for becoming one of the key drivers for the creation of robust digital infrastructure in the country and for its relentless efforts and coordination with Government to streamline the implementation of DoT RoW Rules across states in India.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr.T.R.Dua, Director-General, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), said “We are delighted to be recognized for all our efforts and would like to thank Voice&Data for the award. The advent of Infrastructure providers – 1 (IP -1) industry has helped in shaping the growth of the entire ICT eco system. Telecom infrastructure is the backbone of “Digital India” program. Telecom today is a sunrise sector and has become investment-oriented and an employment generator post the reforms announced by the Government of India. The reforms introduced by our Hon’ble PM Mode led government in the telecom sector has transformed the industry completely.India’s Digital Transformation Journey has been remarkable, and we feel proud to be a part of it and play a key role in that journey. We thank Hon’ble PM Modi led government,Ministry of Communications(MoC), TRAI, DoT,NBM team, Executive Committee and all our esteemed members for their continuous encouragement and support in helping DIPA reach new heights.”

The V&D Excellence Award is an industry recognition presented to companies for their initiatives and excellence in different aspects of business, including processes, infrastructure, networking, customer service, security, skilling, enterprise solutions, and innovation.