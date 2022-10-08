Direct flights between Baku and Mumbai are set to commence

(October, Baku) — Flights between Baku and Mumbai, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, will be launched in November 2022. The flights are scheduled to fly twice a week – on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Baku to Mumbai, and on Thursdays and Sundays from Mumbai to Baku.

“The increase in the number of Indian tourists arriving in Azerbaijan has prompted us to create a more convenient environment with another direct flight between the two countries,” said Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board. “According to the statistics, more than 36,000 Indian tourists visited Azerbaijan from January to September of this year. With strong cultural and historical touchpoints between both countries, with a simplified electronic visa process that can be done in under three hours, and of course with direct flights, we aim to welcome many more Indians to discover Azerbaijan.”

At the moment, citizens of more than 100 countries can travel to Azerbaijan. To enter the country, Indian citizens need to apply for an e-VISA throughevisa.gov.az at least three days before their planned arrival date to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan offers myriads of experiences for tourists. The capital Baku is a vibrant cosmopolitan city that has both contemporary and ancient architecture, great nightlife, and restaurants with delicious local food.

There are lots of cultural and historical points of familiarity between the two nations. Azerbaijan is a safe family-oriented destination that is supported by a rich history that dates back 5000 years and a composite culture that has evolved with the passing through of travelers along the Great Silk Road. The fire-worshipping Zoroastrians left their mark at Ateshgah, where the Fire Temple continues to amaze visitors with its spouts of flames and inscriptions in Sanskrit adorned by 19th-century Hindu merchants.

Azerbaijan also has a number of marvelous venues for various events – whether it is for the celebration of the dream wedding or hosting a successful business event. Professional event specialists, together with their teams and the available equipped venues, will organize everything based on the requirements of the customers. A perfect addition to busy days in Baku is the region of Azerbaijan with its lush nature. For true nature lovers, the country offers newly established hiking trails with picturesque views of the Greater Caucasus and Lesser Caucasus mountains.