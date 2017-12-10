Direct Tax Collections for Financial Year 2017-18 show Growth of 14.4% upto November, 2017

The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to November 2017 show that net collections are at Rs. 4.8 lakh crore which is 14.4% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

The Net Direct Tax collections represent 49% of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for the Financial Year. 2017-18 (Rs. 9.8 lakh crore).

Gross collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 10.7% toRs.5.82 lakh crore during April-November, 2017. Refunds amounting to Rs. 1.02 lakh crore have been issued during April, 2017 to November, 2017.