Director General of IIMC meets Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi, August 19: The Director-General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, made a courtesy call on Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla on Thursday. During the meeting, he briefed the Speaker of the Lok Sabha about the current academic activities and developmental work of the institute and presented a copy of the special issue of IIMC’s research journal ‘Sanchar Madhyam’ focused on the topic ‘100 Years of Media Education in India’.

Prof. Dwivedi informed Mr. Birla about new experiments conducted by IIMC in the field of media education during the COVID period. Prof. Dwivedi also addressed the institute’s future goals with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Birla also expressed his gratitude to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication for naming its library after Pt. Yugal Kishore Shukla, India’s first Hindi journalist. Shri Birla said that this library of IIMC is the country’s first memorial in the name of Pt. Shukla, the pioneer of Hindi journalism. Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi deserves credit for this.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha said that the Indian Institute of Mass Communication has yet to go further amidst the challenges of Corona. IIMC should now try to establish itself at the global level in the field of mass communication education.