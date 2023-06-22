Directorate General Resettlement and Adecco India Private Limited signs MoU to foster employment opportunities for Ex-servicemen

Delhi, 22 June 2023: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Directorate General Resettlement under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, and Adecco India Private Limited today at the office of DGR, West Block IV, RK Puram, New Delhi on 21 June 23.

The signing of the MoU between DGR and Corporates endeavors to bring the corporate companies and Ex-Servicemen on a common platform to generate employment opportunities for the esteemed Ex-Servicemen of the Defence Services.

Adecco India is one of the leading staffing and recruitment solutions providers in India, offering a broad range of tailored solutions to employers and flexible working opportunities for job seekers. With a strong presence and deep understanding of the Indian job market, they specialize in temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, and consulting services.