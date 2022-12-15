Disadvantages of Real Estate Investments

- Bad Locations: The community and the comparable properties in that area of your property have a huge impact on its value.
- Maintenance and Upkeep: Some of the properties come with underlying issues that could be expensive.
- Potential Vacancies: Vacancies over one month or more, costing property owners to pay from their pockets.
- Structural Risk: A property depends on the foundation to hold up. Structural damage can cost real estate investors. If you want to prevent things like this you look towards investment presentation best practices.