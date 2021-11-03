Discover the Best Places for Billboard Advertising in Phoenix

Year-round sunshine and a thriving urban center? No wonder Phoenix is growing into one of the trendiest cities to live and visit in the United States!

This city offers world-class Mexican cuisine, consistently warm weather, a thriving café and coffee shop scene and the chance to actually be able to afford a home or office space!

In fact, the city has seen a huge influx of new residents and businesses come into this desert city in the last year. And with this new influx in the population comes a bigger audience for advertisers to run campaigns and reach new audiences.

It is no surprise that advertisers are focusing on Phoenix more so than ever before now! And one of the best ways to engage with this city is through Phoenix billboards—which are located all throughout the city.

When it comes to advertising on billboards in Phoenix, the sky really is the limit. There are endless locations to take advantage of, meaning that your business can make strategic decisions on placements that are also in line with your budget.

So how do you know where the best places are to run a billboard campaign? To support your planning efforts, we have put together a round-up of the best places to consider in Phoenix and all the reasons why the locations are beneficial to you and your brand.

Tourist Attractions Galore

Phoenix offers something for every type of tourist. With world-class zoos, stunning botanical gardens with picturesque cactus plants, scenic reserves that are a photographer and Instagram influencer’s dream and amusement parks for the whole family, there is certainly no shortage of tourist attractions in Phoenix. And with that means there is also ample billboard opportunities in all these areas. The reason that you should consider advertising in one of these tourist locations is that the foot traffic will be consistently high, you will get seen by new people every day and you can target your message to the specific type of tourist that is visiting these locations.

Sports Parks and Concert Fields

With a range of stadiums in Phoenix that attract fans of all sorts, advertising on billboards in these areas is always a great approach. With four different stadiums and fields in Phoenix, including Chase Field and the State Farm Stadium, fans are always flocking to these areas. Whether it be a college football game, Major League Baseball game or a Billie Eilish concert, there are thousands of people who are all sharing a common interest. This is great news for you, as it means you have an advantage on predicting the audience better and can tailor your billboard to be really relevant to them.

Study Spots and College Campuses

Phoenix is not only a hub for businesses, but also for academia. With five different college campuses in Phoenix, there are thousands of students to engage with throughout the various locations. With major schools like the University of Phoenix to smaller schools like DeVry University, there is no shortage of opportunities and locations to hire out a billboard and engage with the next generation of consumers that your business will want to convert to loyal advocates.

Travel Hot Spots

With two airports in the general vicinity of Phoenix, people are arriving and departing the city on an hourly basis. Both the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Scottsdale Airport offer plenty of billboard space for you to promote your brand. With high foot traffic and new people on a daily basis, this is actually one of the best spots to have a billboard if your main goal is brand awareness. Whether it is in the food court, the arrivals hall, the departures hall or in the general area of the airport, new people will be seeing your billboard every day here.

The Great Highway Systems

Phoenix has a large driving culture, meaning many people get around by driving in their cars. That is why billboards along the main roads and highways are another great location to consider. Just remember with these locations you will likely have only a second or so to get your message across as drivers are focused on the road and driving fast—so keep it extra short and sweet here.

There is a range of great locations to run your next billboard campaign in Phoenix. From sports stadiums to tourism and travel hot spots, the locations are really yours to choose from. Of all the great billboard spots to choose from, which one will you be running your next campaign on?