Discovery of India through its Cartoons At The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art A Lecture by EP Unny

KNMA will host ‘Discovery of India Through its Cartoons,’ a public lecture by senior political cartoonist EP Unny. This lecture has been organized as a part of Museum Week. Like cricket and the English language, cartooning came to us from the British. A colonial legacy, newspaper art was ironically a component of the free press that the British took pride in. Cartooning is often seen as an index of democracy. Take this opportunity to discover the world’s most populous democracy is through its cartoons, guided by expert cartoonist EP Unny.
When: Friday, 17 June, 2022
Time: 6:00 pm
Where: KNMA Saket