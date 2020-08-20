Discussion contribution of CSR in making New India

As we have celebrated our74th Independence Day, it is high time to think about reaching to the unreached. It is the time to heard the voices of the unheard. It is not the duty of state alone, every one is having equal responsibility to take others along in the journey of the development. Be it individual, any organization or industry, everyone has to recognize their role in developmental process.

One unique way of reaching to the last man standing in the cue is Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives for the companies operating in the country. A unique idea, which can change the scenario for many. Today we are discussing the idea of CSR and how it can be collaborated with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan with Mr. Vikas Bhatia, who is heading Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives of the Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, Gadepan, Kota (Rajasthan). Mr, Sandeep Simon Behara, Director Branding and Promotion Karunya Deemed University moderated the discussion.

Since the introduction of National Voluntary Guidelines for corporate sector, the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives got transformed into a nation building activity. The idea behind setting the guidelines for the corporate sector was to initiate a sense of responsibility towards the community members where the corporate is working, and how an inclusive environment can be created to listen the voices of the last man standing in the cue.

The Companies Act (Amendment) 2013 was a game changer for the social responsibility of the organizations. This paradigm shift of the Companies Act made social responsibility a mandate for each company having a particular financial track.

This made a moral obligation for each company falling under its ambit that now this is the time for the corporate to look beyond the profit motive and work for the betterment of the community residing in nearby areas. Thankfully the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) and later the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) helped the organizations to think in line with the broader spectrum of social issues present around the globe.

Mr. Vikas Bhatia said, “One can argue that whether it should be voluntary or mandatory, but it is the need of the hour to think beyond making profit, expansion of business and look towards the community and the needy people, who need a constant support to live a dignified life in this unequal world. It is the moral responsibility of the organizations and companies to think about the people who are deprived, marginalized and underprivileged. Similarly, one should also think about the environmental aspect of the business operations. CSR should never be considered as expenses, it should be considered as an investment for creating better opportunities for the present and future generations. I believe that the CSR as a law has achieved many milestones and many more are yet to be achieved. It is always good to start from one end and slowly expand its outreach.”

Latest proposed amendments may help the organizations to be more transparent about the financials of CSR, and making it more streamlined. However, exclusion of non profit organizations as an implementation partners should be repealed for better collaboration and outcomes with nonprofits for implementation.

Business sustainability is very much important to create a sustainable world for the present and future generations. In order to support the larger goals for combating social inequalities, business sustainability is required to back up the idea of sustainable future.

In the present geo political and economical situations, it is the need of the hour to think towards becoming self-reliant in every field. The concept of self-reliant is not a new concept. it was a common old days’ saying that earlier it was only the salt which was required in the village from outside sources and rest other items were locally produced and consumed. During struggle for independence, the Kheda movement, now well known as Amul movement has helped to create a sense of self-reliant amongst Indian farmers.

Self-reliance is based on 5 pillars, Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography and Demand. India is now trying to become 5 trillion economy by 2025. In order to make it happen, we need quality infrastructure and a supporting ecosystem for new and existing ventures. As we produce more, the dependency from foreign items shall come down. India having a home of more than 1.31 billion population is already having a good demand for products. One should think of strengthening all 5 pillars simultaneously.

Take the example of fertilizers sector, CFCL is producing 15% of the total demand of the country, however still we are exporting half of the requirement from other countries. If given a good support and environment for creating new fertilizer units, India can cut down its exports to a sizable amount and become self-reliant. For this the state has to play a crucial role to support the industrialists and in return those industrialists should think towards providing benefits to the community at large.

When the requirements of both (industrialist and the common people) met, we can create a win win situation for all and meet the dream of becoming self-reliant.