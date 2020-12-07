Dish TV India adds EPIC ON app on its DishSMRT Hub & d2h Stream Android boxes

Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company, today announced the addition of EPIC ON, a premium OTT platform by IN10 Media Network, on its DishSMRT Hub and d2h Stream Android set-top box. DishTV & D2H users can now access EPIC ON’s massive content library including, over 2000 hours of factual & fictional series, movies, talks, and documentaries through their android set-top boxes – DishSMRT Hub & D2H Stream, respectively.

This partnership will enable Dish TV customers to have access to EPIC ON’s engaging short-format content especially customized for digital audiences. DishTV and D2H users will now be able to stream an exciting slate of 5000 hours of inspiring and entertaining podcasts, 1000-plus casual multiplayer and interactive games, along with E-sports and over 1000 E-books for bibliophiles.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We have been continuously working on expanding our content basket based on the tastes and preferences of our subscribers. Our partnership with EPIC ON is another step in the same direction, making it easy for our Android box users to access their vast content library including, short-form versions of its flagship and popular TV shows. At Dish TV India, we strive to bring the best for our customers with all our associations as well as through exclusive content, taking the entertainment quotient higher each time.”

Talking about the partnership, Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer – EPIC ON, said, “While Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences are getting used to consuming OTT content, a strategic partnership with Dish TV would help us in accelerating our national presence through its strong distribution network across India. We are delighted to associate with Dish TV for this exciting offering and believe that this opportunity would help further ease the content consumption experience of our users. With our recent launch, we are devoted to the idea of an India-centric OTT platform and are exploring every opportunity that helps us to reach our audience more effectively.”

In addition to EPIC ON, the Android box offers a host of features including, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Play, and access to all popular featured OTT platforms like Watcho, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, Eros Now, ALT Balaji, and many more. Coupled with the ease of using voice commands via Google Assistant, the Android-based set-top box is compatible with any television set. ‘Dish SMRT Hub’ and ‘d2h stream’ are internet-enabled Android-based HD Set Top Box, available for INR 3,999 for new subscribers & INR 2,499 for existing subscribers.