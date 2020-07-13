Dish TV India partners with hoichoi; introduces Bengali viewing content on both its platforms DishTV & D2H

New Delhi, 13th July 2020: Expanding its content library to enthrall its customers, Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company has announced its partnership with hoichoi, a leading Bengali on-demand video and music-streaming platform that streams content worldwide. With this strategic association with hoichoi, Dish TV India has further strengthened its portfolio by adding one more app in the app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and D2H stream for its DishTV and D2H users respectively. Users will now be able to stream an exciting slate of popular and exclusive Bengali language content, hoichoi Originals, TV shows, Music Videos, and Movies. DishTV and D2H already offer the most popular apps including its streaming app ‘Watcho’.

The new addition on Dish SMRT Hub and D2H stream, hoichoi, boasts deep diverse catalogue with over 2000+ hours of viewing content, which includes popular Original Series like “Hello” Seasons 1 & 2, “Byomkesh” all 5 seasons, “Shobdo Jobdo”, “Montu Pilot”, “Rahasya Romancha Series 2”, “Bonyo Premer Golpo”, the recently streamed “Tansener Tanpura” among others; Classics of Satyajit Ray, Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen, Ritwik Ghatak; Blockbuster Films like “Gumnaami”, “Dwitiyo Purush”, “Konttho”, National Award-winning films like “Kedara”, “Nagarkirtan” and many more. Delivering best in class content across genres, the application will cater to the different content expectations of the customers and will keep them enthralled.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited said, “At a time when everyone is spending more time with their television sets, we want to ensure that people get to enjoy a whole range of entertainment shows and movies together with their families. Catering to the growing audience appetite for entertainment in their native language, we are delighted to collaborate with hoichoi to offer premium viewing content for our Bengali customers on both our DishTV and D2H platforms. We will continue to enhance the content offering on our hybrid set up box through more such partnerships.”

On this partnership, Co-Founder of hoichoi – Mr. Vishnu Mohta commented, “In such unprecedented times, we should do our bit to encourage our audiences to stay at home. With the increased demand for watching content, be it movies or series, this promising partnership with Dish TV India will help us cater and reach out to a larger audience base. Our consumers will now be able to view their content of choice from the vast library of hoichoi, on both the popular DishTV and D2H platforms.”

In Addition to hoichoi, the Android box offers a host of features including built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Play, and access to all popular featured OTT platforms like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Watcho, Voot, ALTBalaji and many more. Coupled with the ease of using voice commands via Google Assistant, the Android-based set-top box is compatible with any television set. ‘Dish SMRT Hub’ and ‘D2H stream’ are internet-enabled Android-based HD Set Top Box, available at INR 3,999 for new subscribers & INR 2,499 for existing subscribers.