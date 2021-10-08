Dish TV’s OTT platform, WATCHO collaborates with India Film Project for the 11th season

New Delhi: WATCHO, the new and fast-growing OTT Platform from Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company, has partnered with the immensely popular and Asia’s largest content festival – India Film Project (IFP) for its 11th season to encourage emerging artists and content creators to showcase their work.

WATCHO has collaborated for being the exclusive inlet for three of IFP’s prominent challenges including ‘50 Hour Filmmaking Challenge’, ‘50 Hour Music Challenge’, and ‘7 Day Storytelling Challenge’. The association will allow participants to submit their original content on Watcho’s creator platform called ‘WATCHO SWAG’ and subsequently view their entries on the app itself. Budding creators can also view hundreds of videos from previous seasons, including celebrity chats and interviews on the same platform. Apart from other prizes, Watcho x IFP winners will also get an opportunity to showcase their content on TV. These winners will be announced during the four-day virtual festival starting from October 22, 2021, which will be held online.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd said, “At WATCHO, we aim to bring fresh, short-form and on-the-go snackable video content for our viewers across genres. We are providing a platform for emerging content creators to exhibit their talent and reach a large audience with WATCHO Swag. Our partnership with IFP will provide them with significant exposure to a broader audience while allowing viewers to access the repository of creative and unique user-generated content.”

The India Film Project has an active community of content creators across varying forms of art and provides a platform to the emerging creators to showcase their talent in filmmaking, music, writing, designing, and storytelling. There are currently over 8.5 lakh content creators in the IFP community, including filmmakers, writers, storytellers, designers, musicians, editors, photographers, cinematographers, vloggers, and many more.

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, Watcho offers many original shows including web series like Cheaters – The Vacation, Sarhad, Mystery Dad, JaalSaazi, Titli-Current Maarti Hai, It’s My Pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana. There are also original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook, Bikhare hain Alfaaz, etc. to name a few. Available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) and at www.watcho.com, Watcho presently provides over 35 plus original shows, 150 plus exclusive plays and 100 plus live channels in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu regional languages.