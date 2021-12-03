Dishis Designer Jewellery minimalist collection of Mangalsutra for the women of substance

Dishis jewelers have yet again dazed their customers with the mesmeric collection of the minimalistic mangalsutra for contemporary women of today. Mangalsutra bears its vital significance in the Hindu tradition, which is to bar off evil and eventually strongly bind the relation of man and wife with love and compassion. The essence of the mangalsutra is still unaltered with the new minimalistic brides.

Dishis have an enormous assortment of diamond and gold mangalsutra, and each piece is characterised by heavy stonework.

This resplendent collection of minimalistic mangalsutra can be donned with every attire, be it traditional or voguish, with equal flair, and is perfect to glam up for a sumptuous yet subtle guise.

Millennial Brides today love the style that accompanies solace if intending to wear Mangalsutra consistently, she can choose from the latest intricate minimalistic design for every day since we know ‘jewels are womens’ closest companions’

All the pieces are available on Dishis designer jewellery website. Minimalistic and office wear jewellery designs are the core of this collection.

Dishi Somani, Director of Dishis Designer Jewellery, said, “This collection is specially crafted to bring out the contemporary beauty of precious stones and designs. These can be flaunted for any party gathering, whether you are going for a cocktail or for a wedding. The collection absolutely goes hand to hand for all occasions. This upscale union of diamonds with colored gemstones is uniquely exclusive to our designs.”