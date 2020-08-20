DishTV & D2H expand their regional HD content portfolio; add a bunch of HD channels

New Delhi, 20th August 2020: Expanding its portfolio of regional language channels, Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company, has announced the addition of six new HD channels to its DishTV & D2H platforms. With this, the company aims to provide unparalleled entertainment to the customers in the southern region in their preferred language and enhance the high-definition television viewing experience of users across regions.

The range of newly launched high definition channels includes ZEE Tamil HD, ZEE Telugu HD, ZEE Cinemalu HD, ZEE Keralam HD, ZEE Kannada HD, and &PRIVE HD for users of both DishTV and D2H. With the addition of these channels, the company aims to strengthen its HD content for its core regional consumers in the south market.

Commenting on the new HD channel additions, Mr. Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head – Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Limited, said, “We are witnessing a burgeoning trend for high definition TV’s in the living rooms, as an ideal choice of consumers. This trend is now percolating down the population strata and across linguistic zones, especially in the Southern region. Hence, we are delighted to bring these 6 new HD channels on both our platforms, 5 of which are especially for our south subscribers.”

With a sharp focus on regional language content, Dish TV India gives its customers an incredibly lifelike viewing experience and broadens the choice for its viewers.