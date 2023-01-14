Disruptive new platform combats rising web hosting costs

Pipe Ten Hosting Ltd are proud to announce the launch of their new low-cost website hosting platform Purely. Website at https://purely.website/. It has been specifically designed for individuals and small businesses on a tighter budget to be able to host a website for as little as £1 per month.

With high inflation and huge increases in the cost of energy, website owners have been seeing price hikes across the sector. This has created an increase in demand for new low-budget hosting services that can fulfil the requirements of the majority of web applications.

Drawing on their 20 years of experience in the industry, Pipe Ten have fused together a brand new hosting management system with modern cloud technology. This has created a hosting platform that is easy to use, extremely affordable and supports many of the most popular website applications such as WordPress, WooCommerce, Drupal and many more. The new web hosting platform has been designed to integrate with Pipe Ten’s existing low-cost domain registration service Purely. Domains https://purely.domains/.