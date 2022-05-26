Distribuelec and Buildelec 2022 inaugurated; Home Minister & Power Minister UT of Puducherry invited the industry to invest in Puducherry

Bengaluru May 2022: The 5th edition of Distribuelec, the complete Power Distribution show and 3rd edition of Buildelec, the Building Electrical show was inaugurated today by Shri Thiru A Namassivayam, Home Minister & Power Minister UT of Puducherry as the Guest of Honour; Guest Speaker, Mr Sanjeev Sharma, MD & CEO, ABB India also present on the occasion. Mr Vipul Ray, President, IEEMA, Mr Hamza Arsiwala, Vice President, IEEMA, Mr Shashi Amin, Chairman Buildelec 2022, Mr R Prakash, Vice Chairman, Buildelec 2022 and Ms Charu Mathur, Director General, IEEMA to grace the event.

The event is scheduled from May 25-27, 2022 and is the first physical event post pandemic bringing together Utilities, Consultants, Technocrats, Consumers, Distributors, Electrical Traders, Contractors, Fire Officers, System Integrators, Building Authority & Tech. Service Providers, Civil Contractors and Industrial Users under one roof.

Inaugurating the three day exhibition, Shri Thiru A Namassivayam, Home Minister & Power Minister UT of Puducherry said, “We are taking all necessary steps for strengthening the required transmission, implementation of Smart Gird and distribution network, encouraging renewables, undertaking customer centric initiatives and reduction of Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses. We will be investing Rs 350 cr in energy infrastructure in the near future. I invite the electrical industry to come and invest there and we will provide all the required support.”

Commenting on the same, Mr Vipul Ray, President IEEMA, said, “India is on a path of transforming its energy mix with innovation. Along with enhancing energy production, the nation also needs to cut AT&C losses to below 12% by 2022, and below 10% by 2027. This is possible only through digitization of the grid and adoption of latest technology, all of which is displayed in these twin exhibitions Distribuelec and Buildelec.” Mr Shashi Amin, Chairman Buildelec stated, “India is moving towards a greener future, slowly but steadily. The people and industries are getting aware of energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. India is moving towards cleaner fuels. Plans are also being set in place to develop green cities across the country that shall be powered by renewable energy. These cities will draw power through rooftop solar systems, solar parks, waste recovery plants and electric conveyance system. This shows that the demand is healthy for green products and technologies necessary for green future.”

Simultaneously, INTELECT conference centred on the Resilient and Sustainable distribution Paradigm is being held, which has Knowledge Packed sessions on Energy Transition, Distribution challenges and way forward, Industry Challenges, and Vision 2047, role of Private Utility, New World of Energy and Next Gen Technologies. The Buildelec conference on day 3 would cover sessions on Burning Technology Challenges in Sustainable Data Centre Buildings & Innovations in Electrical Fire Safety under the theme Resilient & Sustainable Buildings; while Buyer Seller Meet, 1-2-1 meetings would host domestic buyers representing DISCOMs, PSUs, EPCs, Railways and Building developers.

India and several other developing countries are expanding and improving their distribution network to supply 24×7 power to their citizens. Growth in load and distributed generation brings new challenges for distribution network. Utilities are also deploying state of the art technologies to improve quality and reliability of supply and also reduce losses. These challenges can be overcome only with the amalgamation of electrical equipment and digital network technology. Distribuelec, India’s only Exhibition on Hi-Tech Power Distribution would showcase products, technologies and services from 220V till 33KV.