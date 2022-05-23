Distribuelec – Buildelec, 2022 showcases breakthrough technologies, innovative solutions and cutting edge technologies for smart distribution

Bengaluru May 23, 2022: Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) is organising its 5th edition of Distribuelec, the complete Power Distribution show and 3rd edition of Buildelec, the Building Electrical show from May 25-27, 2022. This first physical event post pandemic brings together Utilities, Consultants, Technocrats, Consumers, Distributors, Electrical Traders, Contractors, Fire Officers, System Integrators, Building Authority & Tech. Service Providers, Civil Contractors and Industrial Users.

Simultaneously, INTELECT conference centred on the Resilient and Sustainable Paradigm. This has Knowledge Packed sessions on Energy Transition, Distribution challenges and way forward, Industry Challenges, and Vision 2047, role of Private Utility, New World of Energy and Next Gen Technologies. The Buildelec conference on day-3 covers sessions on Burning Technology Challenges in Sustainable Data Centre Buildings & Innovations in Electrical Fire Safety under the theme Resilient & Sustainable Buildings; while Buyer Seller Meet, 1-2-1 meetings would host domestic buyers representing DISCOMs, PSUs, EPCs, Railways and Building developers.

India and several other developing countries are expanding and improving their distribution network to supply 24×7 power to their citizens. Growth in load and distributed generation brings new challenges for distribution network. Utilities are also deploying state of the art technologies to improve quality and reliability of supply and also reduce losses. These challenges can be overcome only with the amalgamation of electrical equipment and digital network technology. Distribuelec, India’s only Exhibition on Hi-Tech Power Distribution would showcase products, technologies and services from 220V till 33KV.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Vipul Ray President IEEMA, said, “Renewables are outpacing fossil fuel based plants and focus is now on digitised, automated and controllable power system for optimising power flows and reduce losses. Distributed generation, energy storage and information infrastructure are becoming vital components of power system. EV infrastructure has opened a whole new area of opportunities and a new set of challenges. Breakthrough technologies and innovative business models can bring to real world what would probably be the domain of sci-fi.”

Mr Amit Kumar, Chairman, Distribuelec 2022 cited, “Distribuelec and Buildelec will provide the energy and construction industry an unrivalled environment to meet suppliers, all at one place. Participants will have the chance to meet with exhibitors and explore new developments. In addition, leading industry experts will share their knowledge and experience in energy sector during the 3 day interactive conference. As a part of the exhibition, a Domestic Buyer Seller Meet (DBSM) has been organized, wherein eminent leaders from all the major DISCOMS are expected to be present.”

Mr R Prakash, Vice Chairman, Buildelec 2022 stated, “Green building technology is of primary focus, given it has become one of the hottest trends in construction. The primary way with which green technology benefits are achieved is through greater energy efficiency. In new buildings, green building construction plays an eminent role in every phase of development. Every aspect of the structure, including siting, design, construction materials, and the systems used to run and maintain operations are chosen to be as sustainable and energy efficient as possible. An elaborate discussion on utilising sustainable construction technologies such as solar power, biodegradable materials, green insulation, cool roofs, low energy house and zero energy building design, electrochromic smart glass among others would also be held at Buildelec 2022.”