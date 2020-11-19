District Administration of Gurugram partners with United Way Delhi and Dr Naresh Trehan’s #MillionPledges campaign to raise awareness among citizens to follow Covid 19 protocols

Gurugram has seen a surge in coronavirus cases this month which is attributed to the festive season. In order to raise awareness among the people of Gurgaon to step out responsibly, the District Administration of Gurugram has joined hands with United Way Delhi, a leading not-for-profit organization, working to improve lives in a measurable, scalable and sustainable way, to support the recently launched campaign #MillionPledges under the initiative “Yudh-Corona Ke Virudh”. The campaign appeals to everyone to take all the necessary precautions and aid the Government’s efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic. #MillionPledges is a collaborative effort of key stakeholders with lead partner United Way Delhi.

The #MillionPledges campaign is aimed to create awareness amongst citizens to wear a mask, follow hand hygiene protocols, and practice social distancing as these are the only measures through which we can protect ourselves and our families. Looking at the number of Corona cases in the country and the highest single day spike in the world, this campaign is aimed at a large outreach where netizens are urged to take the pledge on social media using the hashtag #IPledge4CoVIDsafeFestivities or give a missed call at 7533005175.

The campaign is supported by Dr. Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta – the Medicity Gurugram and his team. Since March, the country’s frontline COVID warriors have worked relentlessly to ensure that we defeat and overcome this virus but due to negligence and non-adherence of safety measures, the number of Covid-19 cases started increasing during the festive season. Through this campaign, the District Administration of Gurugram and United Way Delhi appeal to the citizens of Gurugram to take the necessary precautions and pledge their support to support our brave healthcare and frontline workers and avoid a further strain on our healthcare infrastructure.

The campaign is being implemented in association with Literacy India, a 25-year-old non-profit organization, working relentlessly to support the education of underprivileged women and children. 92.7 Big FM is also supporting the #MillionPledges campaign and reaching out to the masses highlighting the need of the hour to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Amit Khatri, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, District Administration of Gurugram said, “The District Administration has undertaken various steps to sensitize citizens about the problems associated with Covid-19 and the necessary safety protocols to be followed to contain the spread of the virus. We are working on various strategies to curb the pandemic and to ensure the safety of our people. Meanwhile, I would request everyone to follow the simple safety protocols – wear a mask, practice social distancing, and take other hygiene measures. To spread awareness about the virus, we are extending our support to bolster the efforts of United Way Delhi. The #MillionPledges campaign is a great initiative to remind everyone to take the necessary precautions and support the efforts of India’s frontline workers. Join the campaign to support the frontline workers defeat one of the biggest health crises.”

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Kapil Kumria, Board Chair, United Way Delhi said; “Our #MillionPledges campaign is aimed to urge the citizens to follow the safety guidelines issued by the Government, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Even when the lockdown has been lifted, everyone still has the responsibility to ensure that we do not add to the current burden on the frontline healthcare workers. We have joined hands with the District Administration of Gurugram to request the citizens to take a pledge to wear a face mask, follow social distancing and be a responsible Indian citizen.”

United Way Delhi has been working relentlessly since the onset of the pandemic to support the Government’s initiatives during the CoVID Pandemic. Successful distribution of essential items took place in various cities and states including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Pune, Baroda, and Uttarakhand United Way Delhi supported key intervention areas such as Hospital Support Packages, Frontline Workers Kits, and Family Essentials Kits with Food and hygiene materials, Shelter Home Kits have been successfully done by United Way since the beginning of the lockdown.