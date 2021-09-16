Divah Beat Suitez Launch in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, September 16, 2021: Divah Enterprises is proud to announce the launch of Divah Beat Suitez, a new and innovative way for celebrities to get glammed up and serviced for high profile award shows nationwide. Celebrities, Managers and Public Relations Representatives will get to enjoy free glam services such as Hair Styling, Barber Services, Makeup Application, Nails and an onsite fashion stylist. The first glam suite will be held at 120 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30308 from 10am-8pm right in the heart of downtown, Atlanta.

The glam suitez services will be performed by Celebrity trained stylists, makeup artists and nail techs from Elaine Sterling Institute of Buckhead. Their lead fashion stylist will be Celebrity Stylist Erie Laren of Brooklyn, NY who will be getting the celebrities dressed and ready for the red carpet at the Bet Hip-Hop Awards.

Divah Beat Suitez will also feature a shopping experience with from around the country. This portion of the event will be open to the public.

For Talent, Managers, or Public Relations Reps who are interesting in registering for services please click the link:

https://forms.gle/JxfDepgvHnSGY6nB7

Divah Enterprises is owned by Award Winning Journalist Jazmyne Courtnii Byrd. Byrd is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio and is a HBCU Graduate of Central State University. She is a contributing writer for Sheen Magazine, Hype Hair, WOE magazine and others. She is the owner of The Divah Filez, an online magazine run by HBCU Students.