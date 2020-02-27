Divanshi Gupta awarded ET Now Young Business Woman Entrepreneur Award 2020

Divanshi Gupta, Director, The Marcom Avenue was awarded ET Now Young Business Woman Entrepreneur Award 2020 at a gleaming awards ceremony held in Mumbai at Taj Lands End. The award won by Divanshi Gupta is a clear and fierce representation of women accelerating in the field of marketing and entrepreneurship.

ET Now has honoured Divanshi Gupta with this prestigious award in the wake of instrumental leadership in effectively founding and managing the Business and Operations at The Marcom Avenue, Gurgaon for years now. She has been working for the Marketing and Communications Fraternity for 8+ years, and her experience in curating marketing strategies has helped brands bring meaningful experiences to life. She has been on an entrepreneurial journey since 2012.

Divanshi Gupta on the opportunity of receiving the award said, “Today, brands can succeed only when they are able to ‘Create. Communicate. Connect.’ The heart of the customer to the heart of its brand and this realisation gave birth to an integrated marketing and communications agency, The Marcom Avenue. I’m eternally happy and grateful that our efforts have been recognized and acknowledged by ET Now. And, receiving this award would have not been possible without the passionate efforts of the whole team and the brands who believed in us.”

ET Now is India’s leading business and finance news channel, and under ‘Business Leader of the Year’, it brings together leaders from all across the world and award them for their achievements in various field. ET Now offers encouragement and gives a platform to transformational leaders who are iconic and can operate in a hyper active environment full of change and challenges and yet make a difference.