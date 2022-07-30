DIVE to spread its footprints for Mumbai’s Party Lovers…

July 2022, Mumbai: As Mumbai’s desire for food, nightlife, and insta-worthy ambiance grows, bars and eateries that are opening up in the city are promising to deliver fresher and extraordinary dining and party experiences to its patrons. DIVE. has been one such noteworthy brand, popular for delivering a thriving nightlife, the unmatchable bar offers, lip-smacking comfort foods, innovative, trendy, and stylish signature cocktails, as well as, foot tapping music, which is sure to lift your spirits when with friends, colleagues or even family.

Post the astounding response, from its loyal patrons to the first outlet in BKC and the growing popularity and success of the more recent second outpost in the heart of Kalaghoda, this no-fuss, the go-to bar is all set to strategically spread its footprints across other parts of the city as well.

Lavishly spread against a breathtaking backdrop of scenic locales and the best sunsets Mumbai city can offer, DIVE.’s upcoming and newest outpost has an indoor bar and also additionally offers a unique Sundeck, along with a dreamy, awe-inspiring Poolside bar experience as well.

Avinash Menon, Co-Founder of Dive Bar & Restaurants says, “As it has always been the case, yet again, the upcoming DIVE. promises to be your favorite go-to place, to experience friendly service and a great ambience. Party, music, marvelous food, and pocket-friendly drinks, will now be additionally spiked with a unique and exciting dose of adventure, which will be an all-together new experience, for our regulars as well. Innovative events are also something this latest DIVE. will have an offer to engage guests.” “We have something interesting to offer, whether you are coming in with your friends, colleagues, or even family. Get ready to literally dive into our newest outlet in Mumbai, where we will also be playing host to some of the most happening music gigs the city will have to offer” added Avinash.

Don’t Think Just Dive…