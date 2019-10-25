Divine Solitaires launches at Ratnalaya Jewellers in Patna

Divine Solitaires and Ratnalaya Jewellers announced their partnership. A press conference was held to mark the beginning of this alliance and was addressed by Mr Jignesh Mehta, Founder & Managing Director, Divine Solitaires and Mr Nagendra Keshri, Managing Director, Ratnalaya Jewellers. After this, Divine Solitaires launched at the Ratnalaya Jewellers store in Patna with an exciting Buy One Get Two (B1G2) offer

Divine Solitaires, the first solitaire brand in India, specialises in loose solitaires and solitaire jewellery. Since its establishment in 2006, the brand has introduced some breakthrough innovations such as a 123-parameter quality guarantee, a Nationwide Standard & Transparent Price List, the Divine Solitaires mobile application and a Solitaire Price Index.

The brand has partnered with 75 jewellers with 154 stores across 82 cities in India and has also reached out to consumers in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Patna, being the capital city of Bihar and one of the oldest ones in India, has a population that is partial to exquisite jewellery. The younger generations too share the sentiment but are more attracted to solitaire jewellery because of its contemporary appeal and its property of being lightweight and versatile.

Ratnalaya Jewellers has been serving customers all over the city of Patna with an extensive selection of high-quality platinum, diamond, gold, silver, and solitaires in exquisite designs for over 100 years. The brand offers beautiful temple jewellery, heritage jewellery as well as daily wear jewellery and others.

Addressing the press, Mr Jignesh Mehta said, “We are happy to announce that we are tying up with such a renowned brand like Ratnalaya Jewellers. Their presence and expertise of over a century in the industry is of great value and we are certain that the association will be a great one.”

Mr Nagendra Keshri,MD Ratnalaya Jewellers added, “Today’s consumers look for transparency while buying solitairediamonds. This strategic partnership will help customers in Patna to shop diamonds with confidence.We are very glad to be associated with Divine Solitaires.Both the brands share same value and beliefs and committed to provide more transparency and confidence while buying solitaire jewellery.”