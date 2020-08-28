‘DIVOC Labs’ – First Telemedicine Diagnosis Lab launched in India

With a mission to create the most advanced digital diagnostic laboratory network enabling the connected world and to provide telemedicine and instant care, DIVOC Health launched its first, one-of-a-kind, technologically advanced DIVOC Laboratories in New Delhi. Through the new-age labs of the future, it facilitates patients to have a lab at the comfort of their homes.

It has also introduced at-home, instant diagnostics which would allow phlebotomists to conduct testing and deliver results right away. The ‘lab of the future’ has collaborated with United Kingdom laboratories to bring 21st-century innovations into diagnostics. With faster results i.e within 20 minutes at home, DIVOC is also empowering and enabling the overall telemedicine segment in India. This innovation will enable a new generation of medicine where the operations can extend into peoples’ homes and the diagnostic continuum can empower a truly connected, omnipresent vision of health. DIVOC Laboratories offer more than 500 tests including Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Microbiology, Hematology, Serology, Clinical Microscopy, Cytopathology and Molecular Biology.

DIVOC Laboratories offer more than 500 tests including Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Microbiology, Hematology, Serology, Clinical Microscopy, Cytopathology and Molecular Biology. It also offers TRUNAAT, RT PCR and Antigen COVID Testing pending ICMR notifications and approvals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kanav Kahol said, “We aim to provide a modern, quality-driven digital approach to laboratory operations that facilitate consumers with unprecedented reliability, convenience, and impactful innovations. We promise to be digitally empowered, bring innovations to improve health and be trustworthy and responsible for our operations. For telemedicine to be successful it is important to have equally faster diagnostics at the doorstep, just as instant as virtual health consultations are. We have plans to establish 20 of Divoc Labs in India within this year”

DIVOC Laboratories has set up a state of the art facility in Okhla, New Delhi which can enable a variety of testing. The lab is formed by leading global health experts and practitioners, envisions enabling a digitally empowered integrated approach to diagnostics. Facilitating people with telemedicine, the lab of the future will provide Instant Home Kit, Drug Delivery and also, work with existing aggregators to provide Doctors. To bring the latest innovations, advanced concepts and technology for the benefit of clinics and patients, the Divoc labs focus on Validation, Knowledge Management, New Technology Evaluation, New Assay Development, R&D and Contract Research.