Diwali & Dhanteras for Real Estate: Mr. Daniele Russolillo, Deputy CEO & COO, Planet Smart City

November 1, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
Share

Daniele Russolillo, Deputy CEO & COO, Planet Smart City

“ Diwali is one of the most auspicious occasions for investments. Gold and real estate are traditionally considered to be assets with higher longevity and appraisal value. Real estate especially is less volatile to market fluctuation. Developers are looking at Diwali to elevate the reviving sector further with an expected upswing in sales and registrations for existing as well as new launches. Proptech-led and smart residences are now being leveraged to the home buyer, refashioning their dream home. Our project ‘Universe’ at Life Republic Township, Hinjewadi in Pune, in partnership with Kolte-Patil Developers offers 25+ smart solutions for 7000+ future residents. Our range of IoT based smart infrastructure management, property management and community management solutions are adapted to the needs of the increasingly smart buyer. Additionally a unique proposition of a full-time community manager whom residents can collaborate with face to face or through the Planet App to develop further smart solutions promoting social inclusion is also part of Universe. At Universe, Kolte- Patil Developers has launched a special offer – The Great Home Coming Festival. As part of this offer, buyers at Universe will get a voucher worth INR 1 Lakh and goodies like a free modular kitchen, AC, Smart TV, fridge, washing machine, and other electronic appliances.”

See also  Holi hai! Celebrate the festival of colors, with the goodness of Almonds
About Neel Achary 9046 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn