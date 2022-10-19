Diwali GIF(t)ing on WhatsApp

The festive season brings with it the perfect opportunity to connect with family and friends! WhatsApp will be buzzing with festive cheer and greetings. How to then stand out amongst all the WhatsApp chatter and make your greetings special and memorable?

Try GIFting Diwali GIFs to your loved ones. Customizable GIFs add that extra personal touch to every conversation while making it fun and engaging, at the same time.

Whether you want a Green Diwali, a quiet Diwali, a Lit-up-with-lights Diwali, a sweet Diwali, there’s a greeting for all! Here are some fun Diwali/Festive GIFs to light up and add sparkle to your WhatsApp chat windows:

Follow this easy step-by-step guide on how to create a personalized GIF on WhatsApp:

Open any chat window on WhatsApp

Tap on the attachment icon from the chat box and choose a video from your gallery that you want to share as a GIF or create/record a new video

You will see an option to trim the video and add texts, emojis, etc

Trim the video by sliding the trim bars and then click on the GIF option

Once done, tap on send button to share

You can also add emojis, stickers, and text, to make these GIFs more memorable.

This simple process can help people customize and make festival greetings so much more fun, personal and enjoyable! Whether you are celebrating a Green Diwali, a Safe Diwali, a Cracker-free Diwali, a Cards all-night kinda Diwali, a Sweet Diwali or a Clean Diwali – We have a GIF for all. Happy GIF(t)ing!