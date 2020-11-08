Diwali Special Gift Boxes For All: Inatur 2020

This Diwali, beautify your skin and stay protected through Inatur’s premium and exotic beauty gift boxes. This wholly Indian Ayurvedic brand has a range of products for all. Inatur introduces gift options that are personally curated and designed and fit in the budget, as it believes that healthy skin is happy skin.

INATUR comprises a range of natural skincare, haircare, and personal products that are safe on the skin and are result-oriented. From the sourcing of ingredients to packaging the final products, all possible measures are undertaken to ensure the best quality. It provides beauty remedies that will help to make them valued and appreciated.

Ayurvedic & Wellness Gift Box, Price: INR 2426

The box is a total Ayurveda package; it includes various Essential Oils (Almond Oil, Olive Oil, Sandalwood Oil, Lavender Oil, Rose Oil, Eucalyptus Oil). This set provides you with multiple health and beauty benefits of these oils.

Butter Up Gift Set, Price: INR 1190

The set includes Tea Tree Shower gel and Avocado Body Butter for smooth and healthy skin.

Charcoal Gift Set for Men, Price: INR 1390

Charcoal Gift Set includes Charcoal scrub, Charcoal Mask and Charcoal Face Wash. This set of products clears up men’s tough skin and refreshes at the same time.

Cleanse & Nourish Gift Set, Price: INR 990

The set includes Rose & Geranium Shower Gel and Body Lotion. This hydrates and soothes the body finely. Also, leaves the skin healthy and super smooth.

Dreamy Fragrance Gift Set, Price: INR 1290

Inatur has assembled the best of aroma in one box and has named it Dreamy Fragrance. The box has Geranium Rose Body Mist, Orange & Cinnamon Sugar Soap, Rose & Geranium Sugar Soap. This box will fill the festive season with scents and blossoms.

Glowing Skin Tio Gift Set, Price: INR 970

Lowing Skin Trio Include Oil Control Face Wash, Cucumber Toner, and Peppermint Lip Gel. Gift this hamper to your friends and family to revive all the freshness and festive glow.

Keratin Gift Set, Price: INR 1490

Keratin Care Gift Pack includes Keratin Shampoo and Keratin Hair Mask. This leaves your hair shiny and healthy to flaunt them all during festivals.

Limited Edition Kumkumadi Gift Set, Price: INR 3400

The hamper includes a full Kumkumadi skincare product range that is, Face Cleanser, Facial Serum, Face Oil, Under Eye Serum and SPF 30 Sunscreen. This provides you with 360 degrees of skincare and skin health.

Monoi Gift Set, Price: INR 999

Monoi Gift Set includes Beard Oil and Shaving Foam. This is a perfect combo for people in love with their beards.

Olive Gift Set, Price: INR 695

Olive for sensitive care includes Face Wash, Lavender Mist and Olive scrub. To pamper sensitive skin the hamper proves to be the best gift.

Rose Hydration Gift Set, Price: INR 750

Rose Hydration Set includes The Silky Skin Face Wash and Hydrosol, which refers to floral water that has the therapeutic properties of essential oils but in a lesser concentrated form. This is a package for skin hydration.

Sandal Gift Set, Price: INR 990

Uplift & Brighten Gift Set Includes Sandal Face Wash, Sandal Soap, Sandal Face Pack. With the wonderful qualities of sandal, it helps de-tan and restore the freshness of the skin.

Availability:

Online: http://www.inatur.in/