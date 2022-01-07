DIZO by realme TechLife Rings in the New Year Differently in its latest Tutting Campaign for its latest DIZO Watch R and DIZO Buds Z Pro

Mumbai, 7th January 2022: New year, new products, new campaigns – the party of 2022 seems to have only begun for DIZO, the first brand under realme TechLife.

Recognized as one of the emerging and fastest-growing brands, DIZO kick-started 2022 with a strikingly unique launch of its latest products, DIZO Watch R & DIZO Buds Z Pro. The brand collaborated with India’s first tutting dance crew, Tuttix Crew, to create an eye-grabbing experience for its audience.

The digital film, which was released on 5th January, showcases the Tuttix crew placing both products at the centre of their art form. The video encourages short and crisp launch videos. It is different, entertaining and yet product-focused.

The first product, DIZO Watch R, features an impressive 1.3 inch, Ultra-Sharp AMOLED Display, biggest AMOLED display and the slimmest body in its price segment, Always on Display, 550nits high brightness, 110+ sports modes, 150+ watch faces, 5ATM water-resistance, a 12-day battery life, DIZO App v2.0, health monitors and more.

While the smartwatch tells a tale of Display Reimagined, DIZO Buds Z Pro has been made to Hear The Difference. The pro version of its predecessor DIZO Buds Z, the earbuds come with features like Active Noise Cancellation up to 25dB, Natural Light Design, Transparency Mode, Quad-Mic (dual-mic in each earbud) ENC for Calls, 10mm driver, Bass Boost+ Algorithm and 25-hour battery life among others.

Curated and conceptualized by White Rivers Media, the campaign has garnered overwhelming response across platforms.

Highlighting this differentiated launch, Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India said,

“Creativity is at the cornerstone of DIZO’s approach to product development and marketing. And as one of India’s emerging wearables brand, we appreciate art in all its forms. With this campaign, our priority was to make sure it’s different from what’s already out there. So, when team DIZO & White Rivers Media suggested Tuttix Crew and the concept, we knew this was it.” “DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Buds Z, our two most loved products, have been very well received in India. Our goal for DIZO Watch R is the same, especially in a market that’s been waiting for an AMOLED display and feature-rich smartwatch at a competitive price. As for DIZO Buds Z Pro, its evolved features are the perfect drivers to make it a perfect successor to its predecessors,” he further added.

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, White Rivers Media said,