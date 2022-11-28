DJ Snake Teams Up With Just Sul, Flying Beast, Funcho, Asim Riaz On His India Tour

India, 28th November 2022– Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake embarked on an expansive India tour presented and produced exclusively by Sunburn, trekking across cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Billed as one of the “largest arena showcases to be witnessed in India” this year, tens of thousands of fans flocked to each of the venues as multi-platinum producer DJ Snake aka William Grigahcine descended upon the stadium to enthrall audiences with an immersive experience.

The French hitmaker played a diverse setlist that comprised of his evergreen radio hits such as Let Me Love You, Lean On as well as some of his recent crowd bangers such as Magenta Riddim, Selfish Love and many more

Returning to India after a hiatus of 3 years (he performed at Sunburn Holi and Sunburn Goa in 2019) the dance music diehards were seen regaling to some mind-bending productions and an electrifying DJ set.

On his recent tour, the multi-platinum artist interacted and integrated with leading content creators of India. In New Delhi, he was spotted with Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja who planned a surprise birthday celebration for his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja. In Mumbai, he invited Just Sul, Funcho, Asim Riaz to join him on stage mid-way through his set for crowd control. Famous pastry chef Pooja Dhingra was also seen gifting a bespoke macaron hamper in Mumbai.

DJ Snake states, “Thank you India. You guys were incredible. I love India because of all the love and warmth I receive every time I perform in your country. See you again real soon!”

Just Sul states, “It was such an amazing experience to go onto the stage and be part of the festival frenzy and have the crowd show me how they still love me inspite of coming to India not very frequently. A big thank you to Karan Singh, Yasmine Safia, and Jashoda Madhavji for making this dream a reality for me. Aamchi Mumbai has an energy that no other city has and DJ Snake is such a crowd pleaser.”

Asim Riaz states, “It was a great experience sharing the stage with my brother DJ Snake, we got a tremendous response from the audience, thank you for having me and I look forward to the next one really soon.”

Gaurav Taneja of Flying Beast states, “DJ Snake made my wife Ritu Rathee Taneja’s birthday truly special. I am grateful that he was kind enough to share some exclusive time with us backstage and make it a memorable day for Ritu. A big thank you to Karan Singh and Jashoda Madhavji for making the impossible possible!”

Dhruv and Shyam of Funcho state, “This was our first time live on stage at a music festival with an international artist and we sure did bring the house down. The love and energy of over 15,000 fans was unmatched. We are grateful to Sunburn, Dream N Hustle Media, and No Filter for giving us this incredible opportunity to make our on-stage debut at a music festival.”

Karan Singh, CEO, of Sunburn, states, “We would like to thank each of our fans who came out to support one of our biggest Sunburn Arena tours of the season. A big thank you to all the government authorities and sponsors for being an incredible source of support as always. Our endeavor is to conduct live shows and IPs in the city that highlight world-class experience and top-notch production with A-list artists!”

Wolf777 News Sunburn Arena DJ Snake Tour presented by Absolut Glassware co-powered by Croma, Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water & Spotify in-association with Bombay 99, Jameson glassware & 100 Piper Glassware