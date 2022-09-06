DJGF 2022 to Host 350+ Exhibitors and Showcase 100000+ Jewellery Designs by 1200+ Brands in New Delhi…

New Delhi: September 2022: Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B event’s organiser, is back in its gala 10th edition of North India’s biggest International Jewellery trade show – The Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) in New Delhi at Pragati Maidan on 10th,11th & 12th September from 10 am to 06 pm.

Over 350+ exhibitors, 1200+ traditional, modern & innovative designer brands and 100000+ unique designs are set to be a part of the three-day expo. It will witness participation and meet- up of prime Jewellers and Import & Export merchants amongst other key industry stakeholders.

The expo will celebrate the 10th edition with DJGF UTSAV, an initiative by assimilating 10 unique features this year –

1) DJGF Shakti – to celebrate and facilitate women achievers from the Gems and

Jewellery industry

2) Retail Jewellers Guild Awards – Honoring deserving Jewellery Retailers under various

categories

3) A Fashion Show Night – Showcasing pathbreaking brands, designs & their latest

jewellery collections

4) DJGF Samvad – A thought-provoking podcast series exploring industry Influencers’

journey

5) 24×7 Vyapaar – An effective, value-adding online B2B Jewellery Market Place

6) G-Ten – Activating tier1-2 cities with 10 powerful roadshows

7) 10X Card – Special Access Cards for VIPs with several show perks

8) Mahasabha – A Grand Meet of all Jewellery Associations from Northern India

9) Power Of Young Awards – To acknowledge and promote young entrepreneurs from

the jewellery Industry

10) Golden Hands – An evening celebrating jewellery designers

The three-day show has received strong backing from many jewellery associations like The

Bullion & Jewellers Association (TBJA), India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), Delhi Jewellers Association, Maliwada Jewellers Association, Meerut Bullion Traders Association, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation and many more.

Speaking on the DJGF in its 10th edition, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The Indian Gems and Jewellery sector is home to over 3,00,000 jewellers, generating massive employment opportunities. Contributing around 29% to global jewellery consumption and being one of the leading contributors to the national economy, the gems and jewellery sector needs significant reforms and support. With the Government of India’s recent measures of reducing customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones to 5%, the extension of ECLGS for MSMEs, promoting investment and upgrading technology and skills to promote ‘Brand India’ in the international market will open up opportunities for the sector to grow.”

“ The most celebrated B2B Jewellery show in the North is back, this time its 10th-anniversary edition offering an array of authentic and unique jewellery just before the start of the wedding and festive season. Be it Mughal antique, gold, diamond, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, polkis, kundan or navratna jewellery, our buyers will be delighted to see the collection and innovation DJGF has to offer this year. We will be celebrating our 10th edition with DJGF UTSAV showcasing and offering 10 unique features for the Gems and Jewellery community to network, get recognised, grow their business and celebrate together.”

The show will see participation from the buyer-seller community from States such as Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal and all other neighboring states form North India and other parts of country. It will provide networking and expansion opportunities to Jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, Jewellery manufacturers, Diamond, gemstones, Pearl suppliers, traders, precious metal and Jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental organisations.

Over 1200+ brands with products of different styles and designs ranging from Gold, Diamonds, Gemstones & Pearl, and Silver to Loose stones categories along with machineries, Tools & Equipment’s , Technology & allied services will be exhibited at the event.

Next up, a knowledge seminar will be conducted by Industry maestros who will share their expertise and edifying talks about the jewellery business and its growth avenues in the country. The event will boast of world-class features such as live workshops, conferences, jewellery

awards and knowledge sessions on data analytics and labgrown.