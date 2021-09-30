DJGF to return in its physical format with over 200 exhibitors and 15,000 unique jewellery designs

New Delhi: Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B event’s organiser is all set to bring in the 9th edition of North India’s biggest International Jewellery trade show – The Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) in New Delhi at Pragati Maidan, Hall Number 5 from (10:00 AM – 06:00 PM) 2nd – 4th October 2021.

The three-day expo will see participation from 200 + exhibitors, 850 + traditional, modern & innovative designer brands and 15000+ unique designs. It will see a congregation of prime Jewellers and Import & Export merchants amongst other key industry stakeholders. The show is strongly supported The Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India, Delhi Jewellers Association, Maliwada Jewellers Association, Meerut Bullion Traders Association, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation and many more.

Speaking on the return of DJGF in its 9th edition in the physical format, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The Gems and Jewellery industry is one of the biggest businesses in India, playing a crucial role in the Indian economy. While India’s gold and diamond trade contributed 7.5% to India’s GDP, India’s total merchandise exports contributed 14%. Generating massive employment opportunities, the sector is likely to employ 8.23 million persons by 2022, from a 5 million in 2020. In the coming years, the organised players in the industry will continue to play a fundamental role as they have the potential to adapt to the consumer and economic changes. The established brands not only provide variety in terms of products and designs, but they also guide the organised market and open up opportunities to grow. Moreover, the world saw a shift in the consumer mindset in this ongoing pandemic. A recent industry report said the online gold market in India, still nascent, at 1-2% growth, is witnessing huge demand from both digital players who view this market as an opportunity and established jewellers who view this market as a required addition to their brick-and-mortar model.”

“The much-awaited Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair is back in its physical avatar in our Restart 2.0 and will showcase this industry in a structured setting for the buyer community by giving them confidence, variety, authenticity and transparency. North India is the country’s major market known for its affinity for gleaming and statement jewellery pieces, including Mughal antique, gold, diamond, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, polkis, kundan and navratna jewellery, to name a few which will be offered at our show. With an array of authentic and unique jewellery and commencing just before the wedding and festive season when jewellers will see higher sales and footfalls, DJGF promises growth for the industry,” he further added.

The show will also see participation from Indian cities such as New Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ambala to name a few. It will have Jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers & exporters, Jewellery manufacturers, Diamond, Gemstone, Pearl suppliers & traders, precious metal and Jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental organisations, all come under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their business. Exhibitors will present products of different styles and designs from Gold, Diamonds, Gemstones, Silver & Loose stones categories along with machineries and showcasing over 850+ different kinds of brands.

The expo will be holding a knowledge seminar by Industry experts. The expo seeks to be a platform with unparalleled experience and offering of sourcing, conducting business, exchanging knowledge and Indian and International market trends and most importantly, boosting the morale of a sector that has seen a fair share of volatility in recent times. Moreover, it will be dotted with a number of world-class features such as live workshops, conferences, knowledge sessions.

This year as a step ahead of the initiative – “Amrit Mahotsav” taken by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, DJGF in association with Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India will be launching the Shakti – Women Achiever’s Awards. The awards will recognise women associated with the jewellery industry for their contribution as leaders and innovators.

Speaking on this initiative, Ms. Shantibhai Patel, President-Gem & Jewellery Trade Council Of India (GJTCI) said, “We at Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India (GJTCI) are very excited to launch ‘Shakti’ a Women Power Program. This will empower the women associated with jewellery industry and help India as a country to reach the international level. We are sure this initiative will take Jewellery & Gems Industry to greater heights.”

Adding to this, Ms. Pallavi Mehra, Group Director – Informa Markets in India said, “We at Informa Markets in India are really glad to be associated with Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India and excited to launch Shakti – Women Achiever’s Awards at our signature jewellery show – DJGF. This initiative of ours will not only foster the economy and jewellery industry but will also encourage the women leaders we have in this industry to grow more and achieve more success. Being a woman, I am really looking forward to host this first of its kind awards ceremony. See you in DJGF.”

The list of exhibitors this year include Beera Jewellers, Unique Chains Pvt Ltd., Royal Chains Pvt Ltd., Heera Jewellers, Future Diamond Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. amongst others. As a pre cursor, DJGF held a series of successful road shows for the jewellery community in North Indian cities like Lucknow, Ambala & Meerut. On ground shop-to-shop activities over 25 cities across India were also part of the pre-event activities.

The DJGF forms an intrinsic part of the ‘Festival of Business – Ushering Economic Resurgence’ campaign by Informa Markets in this festive season. Festival of Business is a medley of 9 back-to-back shows till October end across different verticals in the physical, digital and hybrid formats. It has been curated to help discover the joy of in-person re-union, cementing bonds, networking, driving business objectives, spotting innovations through touch and feel, gathering marketing intelligence, and arriving at customized solutions through different platforms under the umbrella of each B2B show.

DJGF 2021 is amply supported by its AllSecure & Travel Safety Guidelines – a safety standard initiative by Informa for its exhibitors, attendees, visitors, speakers or sponsors, customers who will be coming to the event. This is introduced to conduct physical trade exhibitions amidst the new normal and has a detailed set of enhanced measures. AllSecure provides attendees the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. These international protocols are based on the broader principles of Physical Distancing, Protect & Detect, Cleaning & Hygiene and detailed Communications on these principles.