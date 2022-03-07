DJT Corporation & Investments hires new CFO as it aims to accelerate expansion plans

New Delhi, 7 March 2022: DJT Corporation & Investments today announced the appointment of Manjinder Singh as its Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr Singh will oversee the company’s overall financial functions, creating top-notch strategies for business expansion and bottom-line growth. He will also work closely with key stakeholders on legal and overall compliances, fund management and corporate governance, among other KRAs.

An industry strategist with 25-plus years of experience, Mr Singh has robust skills in developing annual plans, budgets and forecasting reports. Earlier, he held leadership roles, including as CFO, in prominent organizations such as Hughes Communications, Honeywell Automation, J K Industries, etc. Beginning his career as Audit Manager, before joining DJT Corporation & Investments, Mr Singh was associated with Maccaferri Environmental Solutions as CFO. During this tenure, he instituted policies and procedures to aid in fraud control and compliance support while building a high-performing team and guiding them to the highest standards of operational excellence and compliance.

Welcoming the new CFO, Mr Akash Anand, Managing Director – DJT Corporation & Investments said, “As we continue to augment our leadership team, I am extremely pleased to onboard Mr Singh as the CFO. Manjinder has decades of experience that will add more heft to our organization. His in-depth understanding of banking and operating systems will also aid in streamlining financial procedures. We welcome him and look forward to his contribution as our organization strives to reach higher orbits.” “I am thrilled to join DJT Corporation & Investments and look forward to collaborating with the leadership team. My main aim will be in contributing towards fast-tracking the organization’s growth trajectory and overseeing strategic plans,” stated Mr Manjinder Singh, Chief Financial Officer – DJT Corporation & Investments.

Mr Singh has also been an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). During his previous professional tenure, he has bestowed the Best Leader and Team Player award.