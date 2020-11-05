DLA Recognizes Parts Life, Inc. with Supply Chain Improvement Award

Moorestown, NJ: The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has recently recognized several members of the Parts Life, Inc. team in Business Development and Engineering with the Supply Chain Improvement Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to the success of the increase competition through small business source approval request (SAR) for DLA Nuclear Enterprise Support Office (NESO) NSN’s.

The PLI team was able to reproduce the Radar Absorbent Material Fin Seals for the Air Launched Cruise Missile carried on B-52 bombers. Originally designed in the 1970s, legacy suppliers no longer produce the seals. Using our proven R.O.P.E. obsolescence solutions we were able to reverse engineer and replicate the seals in under 1 year. Congratulations to the business development and engineering teams.

About Parts Life, Inc.: Parts Life, Inc. is an alternate source supplier, manufacturer, and engineering service provider for replacement military asset parts affected by obsolescence and DMSMS issues. PLI’s services focus on engineering and manufacturing solutions that address the strategic gap that exists between new military systems being introduced and the necessity of continued support of aging existing systems. Unique engineering and manufacturing solutions, such as ROPE (Rapid Obsolescence Planing & Execution) and 5R (Reverse Engineer, Remanufacture, Repair, Re-certify, Replicate) offer innovative customized solutions to address difficult part replacements. PLI is proud to support the military by serving the warfighter and U.S. Taxpayer. Learn more at www.partslifeinc.com.