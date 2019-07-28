DLF and Dignity Foundation celebrates DLF Dignity Moments

DLF Foundation, a philanthropic arm of DLF Ltd. along with Dignity Foundation celebrated the Quarterly Event “DLF Dignity Moments” with zeal. The event took place at its Senior Citizen Centre located at the Community Centre in DLF Phase II, Gurgaon. DLF Foundation and Dignity Foundation have been working for the well being of the senior citizens and at the Centre organise multiple activities every evening from yoga, music, chess to sessions on financial planning and health etc. The Senior Citizens look forward to these evening sessions as they step out of their homes to meet over tea everyday.

DLF Dignity Moments was conducted to showcase extraordinary skills in digital photography by the Senior Citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation said, “We at DLF Foundation feel that ‘their today is our tomorrow’ and continue to organize such platforms which create multiple opportunities for the senior citizens and keep them engaged and happy during this phase of their life.”

The event saw an enthusiastic participation from senior citizens. The enticing dance performance by the members of National Media Centre and a pleasing musical melody was presented by the senior members . The poetic symposium by the members of DLF Phase 2 and a tabla recital by ‘Brahmanaad’ disciples of Shri Sarthak Kumar Mohanty enthralled the seniors with their show.

The event was concluded by an audio/ video presentation of the winning photos and prize distribution to the seniors. Ms Priya Pandey, Chapter Head, Delhi NCR, Dignity Foundation gave a vote of thanks.

DLF Foundation and Dignity Foundation together have taken many initiatives for senior citizens. DLF Foundation was founded in the year 2008 with a mission to empower communities by providing finest services to senior citizens, creating multiple opportunities and providing platforms for the underprivileged by promoting inclusive growth.