DLF Appoints Javed Shaikh as Head of Operations: DLF restaurant division, Delhi and Gurgaon at The Emporio and The Chanakya

DLF is thrilled to welcome Javed Shaikh as the newly appointed Head of Operations: DLF restaurant Division, Delhi and Gurgaon. With over 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Mr. Shaikh brings a wealth of expertise and vision to the team at The Emporio and The Chanakya.

Having held notable positions at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa and Andaz Delhi & Hyatt Delhi Residences, Mr. Shaikh’s track record in food and beverage operations is exemplary. He is a B.Sc. graduate in Hospitality & Hotel Administration from IHM Guwahati, and he is also a Certified FSSAI Trainer (2018) and a Certified Lead at Hyatt trainer (2021). His leadership skills and industry insights have earned him a spot on The 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry across the globe by Eventex for 2022, as well as being a nominee of the Power25 among Asia, Africa, Middle East & South Asia Hoteliers Web 2021. He was also a finalist for Food and Beverage Manager of the Year of Hoteliers India 2021, in the upscale & luxury category.

In his new role at The Emporio and The Chanakya New Delhi, Mr. Shaikh will lead the experienced team with a focus on luxury, lifestyle, and experiential dining. He plans to expand DLF’s restaurant portfolio by increasing the number of outlets under their brands “On the Go” and “Cha Shi.” With his passion for innovation, Mr. Shaikh recognizes the importance of social interactions and the need for a sense of connection in the F&B industry.

DLF’s restaurants are renowned for luxurious dining experiences, exceptional hospitality, and world-class amenities. With Mr. Shaikh’s leadership, the restaurants are set to continue its tradition of excellence and provide guests with a memorable and satisfying dining experience.