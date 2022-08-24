DLF Brands’ Pure Home + Living brings the best of the world in home décor to Gurugram

August 2022, Delhi, NCR: DLF Brands’ Pure Home + Living, an indigenous home décor brand, is expanding its presence in Gurgaon with its beautifully curated range of stylish, high quality and accessible home décor products. The rapidly growing brand is expanding its retail footprint across India with its 26th store at AIPL Joy Street, Gurugram, Haryana.

The 1500 square feet, latest Flagship store at AIPL Joy Street promises complete lifestyle solutions that will appeal to the discerning Gurugram customers. Pure Home + Living’s wide range of products sourced from over 10 different nations- Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, Czech Republic, India to name a few – are set to ignite and inspire the classic yet modern aesthetic of Gurugram homes.

Talking about their flagship store in Gurugram, Chief Brand Officer of Pure Home + Living Zafar Baig, said, “Home is where the heart is. And we are ecstatic to launch our 26th store in the country at AIPL Joy Street Gurugram. The store offers highly aesthetically curated products for the residents of the city. Our AIPL Joy Street ground floor location is very accessible, right off the main road, and has a bright and inviting ambience that elevates the shopping experience to a new level of convenience. We believe that having our presence in such a well-appointed and promising location would help us build stronger bonds with our customers who have penchant for exquisite interiors.”

The 26th store of one of India’s leading home decor brands will house products ranging from stylish home accessories, glassware, elegant home textiles, no maintenance faux flowers, elegant tableware, cutlery, serve-ware, table linen and much more.

Pure Home + Living envisions to become India’s most aspirational home and lifestyle retailing brand, providing world-class quality products and services at reasonable prices to customers in India & abroad. The Brand aims to build a considerable presence with plans to create a network of 35 stores by the end of FY 2023. The company also recently launched its operations in Bengaluru’s 100 feet road, Indiranagar earlier this month.