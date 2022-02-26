DLF confers BLOCK BUSTER PERFORMERS Award to Goyal Properties

26 February 2022: DLF conferred BLOCK BUSTER PERFORMERS Award to Goyal Properties, the channel partner of DLF, for achieving the highest sales of DLF ONE MIDTOWN during 2021-22. The award was conferred to Mr. Gaurav Garg at an event yesterday.

Mr. Gaurav Garg said “we, Goyal Properties, have again achieved another milestone. We thank the DLF for this award and for the support extended to us to achieve higher sales.”

About Goyal Properties

Goyal Properties is a leading Company engaged in real estate since 1970 having its Head Office at NARAINA VIHAR (New Delhi) & Branch Office at Rama Road (New Delhi), Kundli (Haryana) & Chhawla (New Delhi); which was started by Late Shri Nand Lal Goyal in Naraina which was later carried forward by his son’s. Goyal Properties works with a dedicated and dynamic team of experienced professionals, who scientifically analyse Buyer’s / Seller’s requirements and methodically serve the same. We are into buying, selling, Leasing, and Collaboration of Residential / Commercial / Industrial / Farm Houses and Agricultural Land, etc. Goyal Properties is also tie up’s with MNC’S and a number of big Retail brands, Automobile companies, and the Hospitality Industry, such as REEBOK, HYUNDAI, VOLKSWAGON, MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA, SONALIKA, MRF, KODAK, HDFC BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, SBI, LG, Big Bazar, SPAR, Banquets and Courier Companies. Our Services involves end-to-end dealing of Residential floors, Flats, Houses, Kothies, Bungalows, Residential Plots, Commercial Office Space, Commercial shops, Commercial plots, industrial plots, industrial space, and other short term and long term investments related to Real Estate.