DLF feeding over 10,000 stranded migrant labourers in Noida

The COVID-19 is by far the biggest challenge being confronted by mankind. It has disrupted normal life globally and locally which has resulted in disruption of day to day economic activity.

Most emergencies throw up challenging circumstances, there are thousands of stranded migrant labour in various urban centres presently. As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe it is our moral duty to ensure their health and safety. Our challenge is to provide adequate food for them and their families to tide over this unprecedented crisis.

Some steps taken by DLF Foundation:

Uttar Pradesh– Noida

DLF Foundation is serving cooked meals to more than 10,000 migrant labourers in Noida. For this purpose, it has roped in Akshay Patra for delivery of hot cooked meals and their kitchen is providing meals for migrant labour. On Monday, Food was served at Baraat Ghar located at Goyal Colony, Salarpur Khadar, Sector 110, Noida.

DLF Foundation along Akshay Patra is ensuring that the food is cooked and served in the most hygienic manner.

Commenting on this initiative, DLF spokesperson said, “This is the crisis of unparalleled magnitude and we all need to contribute in whatever way we can. As significant numbers of daily wagers are struggling to meet their livelihood, we are distributing food to them in Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi with the help of the District Administration and Police.”

Besides Noida, DLF Foundation is also feeding stranded migrant workers in others parts of Delhi NCR including Manesar, Gurugram & Delhi.